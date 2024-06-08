American Kaylan Bigun wins French Open junior boys’ title. Czech Tereza Valentova wins girls’ final

PARIS (AP) — American Kaylan Bigun and Czech Tereza Valentova have won the French Open junior boys’ and girls’ titles. The fifth-seeded Bigun, who is 18 and was born in Los Angeles, rallied to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final against unseeded 17-year-old Tomasz Berkieta of Poland for his first Grand Slam title in juniors. The 12th-seeded Valentova beat No. 3-seeded Laura Samson 6-3, 7-6 (0) in the first all-Czech junior singles Grand Slam final. It was her first major title in juniors, having lost in the U.S. Open final last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.