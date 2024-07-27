American gymnast Paul Juda has spent most of his career in the background. Not at the Olympics

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Paul Juda, of United States, celebrates after competing on the floor exercise during a men's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

PARIS (AP) — American gymnast Paul Juda earned an unlikely spot in the Olympic all-around finals after a steady performance during qualifying. The 23-year-old posted a score of 82.865 points to make the cutoff for the 24-man final. Juda went first for the U.S. on five of the six events, a spot typically reserved for gymnasts known for their consistency. He avoided major mistakes during two-plus hours inside Bercy Arena and will join University of Michigan teammate Fred Richard in the finals.

