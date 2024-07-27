American gymnast Paul Juda has spent most of his career in the background. Not at the Olympics

PARIS (AP) — American gymnast Paul Juda earned an unlikely spot in the Olympic all-around finals after a steady performance during qualifying. The 23-year-old posted a score of 82.865 points to make the cutoff for the 24-man final. Juda went first for the U.S. on five of the six events, a spot typically reserved for gymnasts known for their consistency. He avoided major mistakes during two-plus hours inside Bercy Arena and will join University of Michigan teammate Fred Richard in the finals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.