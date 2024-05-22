American fund Oaktree takes over Serie A champion Inter after previous owners failed to repay loan

MILAN (AP) — American fund Oaktree has officially become the new owner of Serie A champion Inter Milan. It brings an end to Suning and Steven Zhang’s eight years at the helm. Oaktree has taken over after Suning failed to meet Tuesday’s deadline of repaying a debt of nearly 400 million euros ($434 million). That sum stems from a loan taken out three years ago. The news comes just three days after Inter was presented with its 20th league title amid a party atmosphere at San Siro. Inter becomes the seventh Serie A club under American ownership.

