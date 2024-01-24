American forward Nicholas Gioacchini transfers to second-tier Como in Italy

ST. LOUIS (AP) — American forward Nicholas Gioacchini has transferred to second-tier Como in Italy after one season with St. Louis in Major League Soccer. The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 32 regular-season league matches. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Gioacchini spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Montpellier in France’s Ligue 1 and had no goals in 28 appearances, including three starts. He agreed to a 2 1/2-year contract with Orlando in July 2022 and was taken by St. Louis that November in an expansion draft. Gioacchini had three goals in eight international appearances in 2020 and ’21.

