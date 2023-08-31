American forward Jordan Pefok joins Borussia Mönchengladbach on loan from Union Berlin

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok has joined Borussia Mönchengladbach on loan from Bundesliga rival Union Berlin. Gladbach says the 27-year-old Pefok has joined for the rest of the season and it has secured a purchase option for the player. Pefok’s full name is Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu. He joined Union from Swiss team Young Boys last year and enjoyed a fine start in the German capital. Altogether he had five goals in 44 competitive games for Union. Pefok has one goal in nine appearances for the United States. U.S. teammate Joe Scally already plays for Gladbach.

