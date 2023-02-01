American forward Hoppe loaned from Boro to Scotland’s Hibs

American forward Matthew Hoppe was loaned to Hibernian of the Scottish Premier League for the rest of the season by Middlesbrough of England’s first tier League Championship. A 21-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, Hoppe joined Middlesbrough from Spain’s Mallorca last summer but made just six league appearances, all as a second-half substitute. Hoppe made his professional debut for Germany’s Schalke in November 2020 and the following Jan. 9 against Hoffenheim became the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga.

