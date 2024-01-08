American forward Djordje Mihailovic joins Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American forward Djordje Mihailovic has joined the Colorado Rapids, returning to Major League Soccer after scoring just one goal during 23 league appearances in a year with AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league. The 25-year-old agreed to a four-year contract that includes a team option for 2028 and will be a designated player who counts partly against the salary cap. Colorado obtained his discovery priority from Cincinnati for $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money. Mihailovic scored seven goals in 73 regular season games with the Chicago Fire from 2017-20 and 13 in 61 regular season matches with Montreal from 2020-21.

