American forward Daryl Dike tears left Achilles, 5 games after returning from torn right Achilles

American forward Daryl Dike tore his left Achilles tendon while playing for West Bromwich Albion, five games after returning from a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Dike will be sidelined until the end of 2024. The 23-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, was injured in Saturday’s match at Ipswich Town in the second tier League Championship. Dike tore his right Achilles tendon against Stoke on April 15 last year and returned on Jan. 7. He since made made four league appearances as a substitute, totaling 52 minutes. Dike has three goals in 10 appearances for the U.S.

