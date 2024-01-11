American forward Brandon Vázquez transfers from Cincinnati to Mexico’s Monterrey

CINCINNATI (AP) — American forward Brandon Vázquez has transferred from Cincinnati to Mexico’s Monterrey. The 25-year-old from Chula Vista, California, scored 32 goals in 112 regular-season Major League Soccer appearances over four seasons with Cincinnati. He played for Atlanta from 2017-19. He was selected by Nashville in the November 2019 expansion draft, and then was traded to Cincinnati. He scored 18 regular-season MLS goals in 2022, but U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said it was too late to integrate him into his World Cup player pool. Vázquez has four goals in eight international appearances, including three goals in last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.