American forward Balogun’s 1st goal for Monaco not enough as Lorient earns 2-2 draw

PARIS (AP) — United States forward Folarin Balogun’s first goal for Monaco was not enough as the league leader conceded a last-gasp equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Lorient. Balogun scored in the 69th minute after Aleksandr Golovin picked him out in the penalty area to make it 2-1 But Romain Faivre equalized for Lorient in the seventh minute of injury time. Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy came on for Lorient in the 70th. The left back signed a two-year deal with Lorient in July after he was found not guilty of raping a woman and the attempted rape of another. In later matches Marseille was at home to Toulouse and struggling Lyon hosted Le Havre.

