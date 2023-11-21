American Flag Football League announces core players for inaugural men’s pro league

NEW YORK (AP) — Several members of the United States Men’s Flag Football National team are among the core players for the American Flag Football League. The AFFL launches on April 27, 2024, with four teams in Dallas, Nashville, Boston and Las Vegas. Quarterback/rusher Velton Brown, wide receiver/defensive back/linebacker Terrance Bunting, wide receiver/defensive back Laval Davis, quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette and quarterback Eric Holliday were among the players announced Tuesday. The AFFL was founded in 2016 to grow flag football, which will be part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. This will be the inaugural season for the men’s league.

