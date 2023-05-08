American financier to buy stake in English club Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — American financier Tom Wagner is buying a 45.64% stake in English soccer team Birmingham and says the potential for the second-tier club is “unlimited.” The deal with Wagner’s firm, Shelby Companies Limited, will see it take control of Birmingham’s St. Andrews stadium. Birmingham was last in the Premier League in 2011 and has been under Chinese owners since 2007. The deal is subject to approval by the English Football League and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

