American figure skaters Levito and Malinin in the lead after short program at Grand Prix de France

ANGERS, France (AP) — American figure skaters Isabeau Levito and Ilia Malinin are leading the field at the Grand Prix de France. Levito opened up a comfortable lead after delivering a clean short program in the women’s competition on Friday. The 16-year-old Levito was solid in her “snake dance” short program in the western city of Angers and totaled a season’s best 71.83 points. Her closest rival, Anastasiia Gubanova, managed 66.73 points. In the men’s competition, Malinin topped the short program with 101.58 points. The Skate America champion has a very slim lead of 0.51 points.

