American defender Sergiño Dest injures a knee. His Copa América availability is in doubt

American defender Sergiño Dest injured a knee during training with PSV Eindhoven. the injury creates doubt whether he will be able to play for the United States in the Copa América. The 23-year-old outside back is a regular starter under U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. PSV calls it “what appears to be a serious knee injury” and says his absence for ”an extended period is almost certain.” Dest was sent from Barcelona to PSV in August for a season-long loan. Dest has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

