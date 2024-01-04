American defender Miles Robinson signs with Cincinnati, leaving Atlanta

CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. national team defender Miles Robinson signed a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati, leaving Atlanta after seven seasons. The deal includes a team option for 2025. The 26-year-old has 27 international appearances. He started 11 of 14 qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup but missed the tournament after rupturing his left Achilles during a game with Atlanta on May 7, 2022. Robinson returned to action with Atlanta last Feb. 25 and played in 27 league games during the 2023 regular season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.