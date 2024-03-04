American defender DeAndre Yedlin traded to Cincinnati from Miami

By The Associated Press
Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) collides with Newell's Old Boys forward Giovanni Chiaverano (38) during the second half of a friendly soccer match, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — American right back DeAndre Yedlin was traded from Inter Miami to Cincinnati for $172,799 in 2024 general allocation money. The 30-year-old, a member of the 2014 and 2022 U.S. World Cup rosters, returned to Major League Soccer in January 2022 with a four-year contract that includes a 2026 team option. Yedlin earned a base salary of $825,000 last season and had total guaranteed compensation of $873,750. He had nine assists in 65 matches and appeared in 82 games overall with Miami. Yedlin frequently was the team captain before Lionel Messi’s arrival last summer. A native of Seattle, Yedlin has 81 international appearances.

