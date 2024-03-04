American defender DeAndre Yedlin traded to Cincinnati from Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — American right back DeAndre Yedlin was traded from Inter Miami to Cincinnati for $172,799 in 2024 general allocation money. The 30-year-old, a member of the 2014 and 2022 U.S. World Cup rosters, returned to Major League Soccer in January 2022 with a four-year contract that includes a 2026 team option. Yedlin earned a base salary of $825,000 last season and had total guaranteed compensation of $873,750. He had nine assists in 65 matches and appeared in 82 games overall with Miami. Yedlin frequently was the team captain before Lionel Messi’s arrival last summer. A native of Seattle, Yedlin has 81 international appearances.

