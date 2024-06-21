American cycling team fires rider suspected of transporting human growth hormone into Italy

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italian cyclist Andrea Piccolo was fired Friday by his U.S.-based professional team after he was stopped by Italian authorities while trying to enter the country on suspicion of transporting human growth hormone. EF Education-EasyPost said that the organization “will cooperate fully with any investigation into the matter, and we encourage Andrea to be open and truthful with anti-doping authorities.” The news comes one week before the start of the Tour de France in Florence.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.