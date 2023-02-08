American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo hired by Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has been hired by Bundesliga club Hoffenheim. It comes four months after he was fired by another German club, Stuttgart. The New Jersey-born Matarazzo spent just over two years at Hoffenheim as an assistant coach and youth coach from 2017 through 2019 before taking the Stuttgart job. Hoffenheim says Matarazzo’s knowledge of the club helped him get the head coach role. Hoffenheim fired André Breitenreiter on Monday after going nine league games without a win and slipping to 14th in the 18-team league.

