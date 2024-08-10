American canoeist Nevin Harrison misses repeat Olympic gold in sprint 200 final on photo finish

VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France (AP) — American Nevin Harrison came within a photo finish of winning her second straight Olympic gold medal in the women’s canoe sprint 200-meter event. Katie Vincent of Canada edged her in a world-best 44.12 seconds. Harrison’s time was 44.13 — significantly better than the time she posted when she won the inaugural event in Tokyo at age 19. Harrison had struggled the past few years, but she knew she was back in top form when she posted the fastest qualifying time of 45.70 seconds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.