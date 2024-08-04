American Brady Ellison, in 5th Olympics, misses elusive gold in shoot-off with South Korea’s Kim

PARIS (AP) — American archer Brady Ellison lost to South Korean Kim Woo-jin in the men’s individual final after battling to a draw through four sets. Both scored 10 points on their single arrow in the shoot-off, but Kim’s was closer to the center, giving him his third gold medal of the Games. He took the matchup 6-5 at Les Invalides. Ellison claimed his second medal of the Games, following a bronze he won with Casey Kaufhold in the mixed team event on Friday. South Korea’s Lee Woo-seok beat Germany’s Florian Unruh for bronze in the men’s individual category.

