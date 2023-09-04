American boxing trainer charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to return from England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — An American boxing trainer has been charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport in northwest England. Brian McIntyre was in Chris Eubank Jr.‘s corner for the English fighter’s win over Liam Smith in Manchester on Saturday night. Greater Manchester Police says McIntyre appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court after the weapon was allegedly found in his luggage on Sunday. The 53-year-old McIntyre was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Oct. 9. Police say McIntyre “was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.