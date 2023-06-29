American boat 11th Hour Racing declared winner of around-the-world Ocean Race

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
CORRECTS TO THURSDAY, JUNE 15, NOT FRIDAY, JUNE 16 - This handout provided by The Ocean Race shows the 11th Hour Racing team boat, left, being T-boned by Guyot environnement — Team Europe during the last leg of The Ocean Race around-the-world sailing competition near Aarhus, Denmark, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (The Ocean Race via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/The Ocean Race]

The U.S.-based 11th Hour Racing Team has won the around-the-world Ocean Race. A jury awarded the hobbled sloop the equivalent of a second-place finish in a leg it couldn’t complete because of a crash that wasn’t its fault. The World Sailing International Jury awarded the Newport, Rhode Island, team four points for the final leg. That was enough for a three-point lead in the standings Thursday over second-place Team Holcim-PRB. It’s the first victory for an American boat in The Ocean Race’s 50-year history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.