American Athletic Conference to hire former Rutgers AD Tim Pernetti as commissioner, AP sources say

The American Athletic Conference is hiring former Rutgers athletic director Tim Pernetti as its next commissioner, two people with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being finalized and no official announcement by the conference was scheduled yet. Pernetti, a New Jersey native and former Rutgers football player, is currently the president of IMG Academy in Florida. He was athletic director at Rutgers from 2009-13, helping land the school membership in the Big Ten.

