American Athletic Conference hires former Rutgers AD Tim Pernetti as commissioner

The American Athletic Conference has hired former Rutgers athletic director Tim Pernetti as its next commissioner to replace the retiring Mike Aresco. Pernetti is a New Jersey native and former Rutgers football player. He currently is the president of IMG Academy in Florida. He was athletic director at Rutgers from 2009-13, helping land the school membership in the Big Ten. Pernetti will take over from Aresco in June.

