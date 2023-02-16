American around-the-world sailboat can replace damaged foils

The American boat in The Ocean Race has received permission to replace its cracked foils before the next leg of the around-the-world race. The next leg is a 12,750-nautical mile run to Itajai, Brazil. It’s the longest leg in the history of the event. 11th Hour Racing Team skipper Charlie Enright says heading into the Southern Ocean for a month with two damaged foils “would be foolhardy and not a risk that I am prepared to take.” Foils are curved appendages protruding from the hull that lift the boat above the waves in certain conditions to reduce drag and make it sail faster. They have been incorporated into the America’s Cup and other major sailing races but are being used for the first time in The Ocean Race.

