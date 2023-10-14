American Angel Yin moves into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai tournament

SHANGHAI (AP) — American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin shot a 7-under 65 to move into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai tournament. Yin was tied with Maja Stark, who had a one-stroke lead after two rounds. Yin and Stark, who shot 70 on Saturday, had 12-under totals of 204 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course in the LPGA’s first return to China since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand bogeyed her final hole for a 69 and was a shot back in third place. Two-time defending champion Danielle Kang of the United States shot 73 and was four strokes behind the leaders.

