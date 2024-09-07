American and British boats into America’s Cup playoffs. Swiss and French battle for last spot

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — NYYC American Magic and Britain’s INEOS Britannia have both locked up spots in the America’s Cup playoffs along with a dominant Italian boat. Now it will come down to Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing and France’s Orient Express Racing Team to see which one will also move on and which will go home after the final round-robin regattas. The playoff series will start on Sept. 14 to decide which challenger will claim the Louis Vuitton Cup and earn a place in the America’s Cup match, where it will face holder Emirates Team New Zealand in October.

