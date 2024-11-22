American Amber Glenn in second behind Japan’s Chiba after short program at Cup of China

CHONGQING, China (AP) — American figure skater Amber Glenn faltered on her combination jump to finish second behind Japan’s Mone Chiba in a very close short program at the Cup of China. Skating to “This Time” by Janet Jackson, Glenn opened with a slightly under-rotated triple axel and stepped out of the landing of the triple flip-triple toeloop combination. The U.S. champion recovered to deliver a clean triple loop and finished with 70.84 points, just 0.02 points behind Chiba. In the men’s short program, Skate Canada silver medalist Shun Sato of Japan landed a quad lutz and a quad toe loop-triple toeloop combination to finish first with 98.75 points.

