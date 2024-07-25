Amazon Prime Video’s global reach was a major factor in 11-year agreement with NBA

Amazon’s 11-year agreement with the NBA includes 66 regular-season games, including a doubleheader on Thursday nights after the NFL’s regular season is over. It also includes all six NBA Play-In Tournament games, about one-third of the games in the first two rounds of the playoffs and the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup in-season tournament. It will also carry one of the conference finals series for six seasons. The more intriguing parts may be what Prime Video gets internationally. It will be the global distributor for NBA League Pass as well as an expanded package of games for Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Britain and Ireland.

