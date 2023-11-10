Amaya Bonner hits late 3-pointer and No. 18 Florida State women beat No. 11 Tennessee 92-91

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — O’Mariah Gordon scored 22 points, Ta’Niya Latson added 20 points and No. 18 Florida State held off No. 11 Tennessee 92-91. Florida State (2-0) beat a Top 25 non-conference opponent for the first time since December 2019. Amaya Bonner made Florida State’s 13th 3-pointer of the game to tie it at 91-all. Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson grabbed an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession but missed the putback before fouling Alexis Tucker with 24.9 seconds left. Tucker went 1 of 2 from the stripe to put Florida State ahead. Tennessee elected not to call a timeout and Jackson got into the lane, but her fadeaway jumper rolled off and the buzzer sounded before a putback attempt. Bonner finished with 16 points and four 3-pointers.

