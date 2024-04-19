Amateur rivals Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia meet as pros. Overweight Garcia can’t win Haney’s belt

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia were once evenly matched amateur rivals. The two Californians had six fights, with each winning three times. Now both are professionals, and Haney is one of the best in the world. The former undisputed lightweight champion moved up in weight last year and captured a title in a dominant debut at 140 pounds. It’s unclear exactly what Garcia is. His odd behavior in public and social media leading up to their fight Saturday night in Brooklyn made it hard to tell if he was even serious. Then he couldn’t make weight, meaning he can’t get the title even if he wins.

