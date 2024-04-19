Amateur rivals Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia meet as pros. Overweight Garcia can’t win Haney’s belt

By BRIAN MAHONEY The Associated Press
FILE - Devin Haney fights Regis Prograis during a WBC super lightweight title boxing fight in San Francisco, Dec. 9, 2023. Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia were evenly matched rivals as amateurs. Now professionals, Haney is one of the best in the world and Garcia's odd behavior in the buildup to the bout makes it unclear exactly what he is as they prepare to fight for Haney's 140-pound title Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia were once evenly matched amateur rivals. The two Californians had six fights, with each winning three times. Now both are professionals, and Haney is one of the best in the world. The former undisputed lightweight champion moved up in weight last year and captured a title in a dominant debut at 140 pounds. It’s unclear exactly what Garcia is. His odd behavior in public and social media leading up to their fight Saturday night in Brooklyn made it hard to tell if he was even serious. Then he couldn’t make weight, meaning he can’t get the title even if he wins.

