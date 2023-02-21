Amaro, former Real Madrid and Spain player, dies at 83

MADRID (AP) — Former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Amancio Amaro has died. He was 83. Amaro helped Madrid win a European Cup and nine Spanish league titles in the 1960s and 70s. He was a midfielder who also played for Spain when it won its first European Championship in 1964. He arrived from Deportivo La Coruña in 1962 and played 14 seasons for Madrid. Madrid called Amaro “one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football. Always an example for Real Madrid and for the whole sporting world.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.