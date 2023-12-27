Amari Cooper’s record-setting day highlights a milestone week for receivers

Several receivers had milestone performances this past week but no one could do what Amari Cooper did for the Cleveland Browns. Cooper caught 11 passes for a franchise-record 265 yards and two TDs in a 36-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, to become the fourth player ever with at least three games with 200 yards receiving and two TDs. Cooper joined Don Hutson, who did it four times, as well as Charley Hennigan and Tyreek Hill, who each did it three times. Among the other receivers with milestone performances last week were Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua.

