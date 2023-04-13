Amari Bailey leaving UCLA after 1 season to enter NBA draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amari Bailey has joined the exodus of UCLA players headed to the NBA draft. He announced his plans to leave Westwood after one season. The guard from Chicago started 28 of 30 games this season. He averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Bailey was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team and the league’s all-tournament team. He joins teammates Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Clark in announcing their intention to enter the June 22 draft. Campbell and Jaquez are seniors. Clark is a junior.

