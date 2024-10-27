Amar Johnson’s TD run in OT lifts South Dakota State over South Dakota 20-17

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Amar Johnson burst into the end zone on a 3-yard run in overtime to lift South Dakota State over South Dakota 20-17 on Saturday night. Will Leyland kicked a 40-yard field goal in the first possession of overtime for South Dakota. South Dakota State (6-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, has won three straight against fourth-ranked South Dakota (6-2, 4-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.