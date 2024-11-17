Amar Johnson runs for 157 yards, 2 TDs to lead South Dakota State to 41-10 rout of Southern Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Amar Johnson ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns and South Dakota State routed Southern Illinois 41-10. South Dakota State (9-2, 6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, has won four straight since its 13-9 loss against conference-leader and top-ranked North Dakota State on Oct. 19. The Jackrabbits are in a three-way tie for second place with Missouri State and South Dakota. South Dakota State travels to Missouri State and North Dakota State will be on the road against South Dakota in regular-season finales. Michael Lindauer threw a touchdown pass for Southern Illinois (3-8, 1-6).

