Amanda Serrano now undisputed champ, sets up Taylor rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Katie Taylor. Serrano got the better of a fight in which the fighters stood close and kept swinging throughout, emerging with the victory by scores of 98-92 on two cards and 97-93 on the other. Cruz spent much of the fight wiping away blood from near her eyes after a clash of heads in the third round. After the bout, promoter Eddie Hearn said Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) and Taylor, who joined him in the ring, would meet May 20 in Ireland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.