Amanda Pelkey scores in OT as Boston spoils Montreal’s home opener, 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Amanda Pelkey punched home a loose puck under the out-stretched stick of goalkeeper Ann-Renée Desbiens midway through overtime to give Boston its first win of the season, 3-2 to spoil Montreal’s home opener at Verdun Auditorium. Through the first nine games of the Professional Women’s Hockey League season only undefeated Minnesota has won on its home ice and is the only team to be victorious in its home opener.

