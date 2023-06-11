Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289, then announces retirement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289 on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement. Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana’s corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive. Charles (Do Bronxs) Oliveira won by TKO in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout.

