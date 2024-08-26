Amanda Lorenz wins Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball individual championship

Amanda Lorenz won the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball individual championship. Lorenz, who played her college softball at Florida, tied for the league lead with a .373 batting average and had a .569 slugging percentage. She took the lead for good during week three of the five-week season. She scored 1800 points to finish ahead of runner-up Lexi Kilfoyl, third-place finisher Aleshia Ocasio and fourth-placed Georgina Corrick in the 60-player league that concluded on Sunday in Rosemont, Illinois. Kilfoyl was the Rookie of the Year, months after pitching for Oklahoma State in the Women’s College World Series.

