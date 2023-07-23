Amanda Ilestedt’s late goal gives Sweden 2-1 win over South Africa at Women’s World Cup

By STEVE McMORRAN The Associated Press
Sweden's Elin Rubensson, right, and South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Cornaga]

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 89th minute to give Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in its Group G opener at the Women’s World Cup Sunday. The late goal denied South Africa, which scored first and won the hearts of the crowd for their brave underdog performance. South Africa got a goal from Hildah Magaia goal in the 48th minute and threatened the first major upset of the tournament. Then Sweden got on the board with a goal from Fridolina Rolfo. Ilestedt later scored on a perfect header from a corner with a minute left to give Sweden the win.

