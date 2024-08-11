Amanda Anisimova beats Emma Navarro in windy National Bank Open semifinal

TORONTO (AP) — Amanda Anisimova beat eighth-seeded Emma Navarro 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 on Sunday in an all-American semifinal in the windy National Bank Open. Third-seeded defending champion Jessica Pegula, also of the United States, faced No. 14 Diana Shnaider of Russia in the second semifinal for the other spot Monday in the title match. On Saturday, the 22-year-old Anisimova beat second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals for her first victory over a top-10 player in nearly two years. Anisimova took a mental-health break from tennis last year. She has two WTA Tour titles — in 2019 in Bogota and 2022 in Melbourne.

