Amanda Anisimova announces indefinite break from tennis

NEW YORK (AP) — The WTA Tour says Amanda Anisimova plans to take take an indefinite break from tennis after citing burnout and concerns for her mental health. The American wrote on Instagram: “I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it.” The now 21-year-old Anisimova reached the French Open semifinals after beating reigning champion Simona Halep to advance to the final four there at the age of 17 — the youngest woman to get that far at a major since 2006.

