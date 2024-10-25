Alyssa Thompson scores 1st goal for U.S. women, who beat Iceland 3-1 in friendly

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alyssa Thompson scored her first goal for the United States, Jaedyn Shaw provided the go-ahead goal in the 85th minute, and the Americans beat Iceland 3-1 in an exhibition. Sophia Smith also scored for the U.S. in its first match since winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer under new coach Emma Hayes. The 19-year-old Thompson, who was left off the Olympic roster, made her third start for the U.S. She scored in the 39th minute. Iceland tied it on Selma Sol Magnusdottir’s goal from distance in the 56th minute.

