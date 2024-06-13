Alyssa Thomas scores 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and the Sun beat the Sky 83-75

CHICAGO (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, Brionna Jones scored 14 of her 18 in the first half and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 83-75. Connecticut opened the fourth quarter on a 10-3 run, started by Tiffany Mitchell’s steal and fast-break layup. DeWanna Bonner sealed it with two free throws at the other end. Bonner finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Tyasha Harris had 13 points and seven assists for Connecticut. Rookie Angel Reese had a season-high 20 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth straight game with a double-double.

