Alyssa Thomas has record fourth triple-double Bonner scores 26, Sun roll past Sky 96-72

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had a historic triple-double, DeWanna Bonner scored 26 points to move into ninth in WNBA history and Connecticut cruised to a 96-72 win over Chicago. Thomas had 14 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for her fourth regular-season triple-double, the most in WNBA history. It was her second triple-double this season and she also has two playoff triple doubles. Bonner has 6,454 career points, moving past Katie Smith. The Sun matched its best 15-game start in history (12-3), winning for the sixth time in seven games, heading into a Tuesday showdown with the New York Liberty. Kahleah Copper had a career-high 29 points for Chicago (5-9), which lost its sixth-straight.

