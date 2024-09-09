Alyssa Thomas has 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Sun beat Sparks 79-67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, DiJonai Carrington added 19 points and Alyssa Thomas recorded her third triple-double of the season to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-67. Thomas finished with 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points and Marina Mabrey added 10 for Connecticut, which had lost back-to-back games for the second time this season. Rickea Jackson led the Sparks with 23 points.

