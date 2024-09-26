Alyssa Thomas and Stephanie White say social media vitriol toward WNBA players needs to end

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and Stephanie White said racist and homophobic comments directed at WNBA players need to stop. The Connecticut Sun star and coach commented after their team finished off a sweep of the Indiana Fever in the opening round of the playoffs Wednesday night. Thomas knows that the game has grown this year with many new fans watching on television and in attendance. But the All-Star doesn’t want fans that are disrespectful to the players in the game. The WNBA issued a statement on social media defending its players shortly after Thomas’ and White’s postgame comments.

