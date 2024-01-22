Alyson Walker quits Canada Soccer Association on day she was to start as general secretary

TORONTO (AP) — Alyson Walker quit as general secretary of the Canadian Soccer Association the day she was to start work. Walker’s hiring was announced Dec. 22. Walker says she made the decision after consulting with her family. The governing body said Walker informed it of the decision on Saturday. She had been chief commercial officer at OverActive Media, a Toronto-based esports organization, after prior stints at Bell Media and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. Korn Ferry has resumed its search for a general secretary.

