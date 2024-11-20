Alysha Clark gets chance to play close to home by joining Athletes Unlimited

Alysha Clark jumped at the chance to play close to home. After playing overseas for many years in the offseason, the Tennessee native joined Athletes Unlimited this winter. The organization will play its fourth season in Nashville from Feb. 5-March 2. Clark, who grew up 30 minutes from Nashville before moving there as a teenager, is just one of the players with Tennessee ties who will compete in AU this season. Chicago’s Isabelle Harrison grew up in Nashville and is one of three former Tennessee Lady Vols playing. Jordan Horston and Meighan Simmons are the others. Other WNBA players in the league include Kia Nurse, Maddie Siegrist, Kiersten Bell, Sydney Colson and Lexie Brown.

